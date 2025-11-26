Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

