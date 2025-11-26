Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.94.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
