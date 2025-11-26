Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.