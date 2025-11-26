Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile

