BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE:ZRE opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$18.84 and a one year high of C$23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.14.

About BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

