BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of TSE:ZRE opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$18.84 and a one year high of C$23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.14.
About BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
