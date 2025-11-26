Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) recently:

11/10/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$180.00.

11/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$183.00 to C$194.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$189.00.

11/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00.

11/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$197.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$184.00 to C$183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

