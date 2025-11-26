Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $76.51.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

