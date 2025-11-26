MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
MillerKnoll has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.