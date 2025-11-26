MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

