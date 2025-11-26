Purpose US Cash Fund ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:PSU.U)

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSU.U opened at C$100.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.18. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$100.41.

Get Purpose US Cash Fund ETF alerts:

About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.