Purpose US Cash Fund ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:PSU.U)

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PSU.U opened at C$100.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.18. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$100.41.
About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF
