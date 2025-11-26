Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NYSE SA opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

