Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$75.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%.The company had revenue of C$160.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

