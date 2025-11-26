Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

