Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 20,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 36.7%

BATS:ITA opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

