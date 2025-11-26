Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 289.7% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,005,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,951,000 after acquiring an additional 555,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

