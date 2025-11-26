Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,379,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $112.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

