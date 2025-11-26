Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

