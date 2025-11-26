Choreo LLC Has $449.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $449,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,911,000 after buying an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

