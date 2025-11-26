Viawealth LLC Purchases 15,375 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Viawealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,677,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,970,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,962,000 after buying an additional 3,749,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,207,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 207,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

