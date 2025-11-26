XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 313,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASE Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.1%

ASX stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

