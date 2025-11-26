XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 776.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

