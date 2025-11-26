VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 445.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

