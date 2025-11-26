FIH group (LON:FIH) Announces Earnings Results

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FIH group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

FIH group Trading Down 5.7%

FIH opened at GBX 231 on Wednesday. FIH group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.58.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

