FIH group (LON:FIH) Announces Earnings Results

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FIH group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.38%.
FIH group Trading Down 5.7%
FIH opened at GBX 231 on Wednesday. FIH group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.58.
About FIH group
