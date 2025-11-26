The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

