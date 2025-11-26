29,585 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of MOD opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

