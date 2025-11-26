Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Align Technology by 84.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $246.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $157.09.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

