XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 497.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 612.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of CMA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.04. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

