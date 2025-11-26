XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 31,666 Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 76.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.43.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.18. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.