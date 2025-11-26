XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $373.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

