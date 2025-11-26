Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Stock Position Cut by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for about 2.6% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.9%

PRDO stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,420. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.