Wealth Management Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

