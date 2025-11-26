Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

