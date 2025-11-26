Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Decreased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,111,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,126,437. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $636.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $691.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

