Meta Platforms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 602,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 461,452 call options.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $307,040.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $20,487,699.60. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,126,437 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,212,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

META stock opened at $636.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.84. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

