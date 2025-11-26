Inceptionr LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 373.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.4% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,649,341 shares of company stock worth $387,147,483. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

