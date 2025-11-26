1,501 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $162.22 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

