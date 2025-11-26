Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $521.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $572.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

