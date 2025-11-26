414 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $605.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $658.75 and its 200 day moving average is $590.53. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.