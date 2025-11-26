DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of DD opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

