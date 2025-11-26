DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of DD opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
