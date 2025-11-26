Waterloo Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

