Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $67.96 on Monday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Docusign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 31.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

