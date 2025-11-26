Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $290,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.