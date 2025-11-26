Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) Director Arthur Golden Buys 9,868 Shares

Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Golden acquired 9,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $33,945.92. Following the acquisition, the director owned 60,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,470.88. This trade represents a 19.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Turn Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7%

TTRX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Turn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Turn Therapeutics

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers.

