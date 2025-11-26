Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 27,297 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,287,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,546.92. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,852.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Luke Evnin sold 41,287 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $34,268.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $40,832.52.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8%

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

