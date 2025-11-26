Zacks Research Has Negative View of InterDigital Q3 Earnings

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $357.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $169.58 and a 1-year high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,595. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

