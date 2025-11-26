Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 10,628 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $50,695.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,419,813 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,508.01. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 33,561 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $161,764.02.

On Friday, November 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $289,800.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Arora Ashish sold 17,204 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $90,665.08.

On Thursday, October 16th, Arora Ashish sold 11,211 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $59,081.97.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $116,237.50.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $123,462.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $136,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $143,862.50.

On Thursday, September 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

Cricut stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cricut by 94.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Cricut by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRCT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.18.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

