Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $355.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $340.00 target price on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.11.

Zscaler Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.82 and its 200-day moving average is $291.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 61.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

