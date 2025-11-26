Rothschild & Co Redburn Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 target price on Saia in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.10.

SAIA opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Saia has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $587.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $18,956,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,613,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

