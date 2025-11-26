Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIOGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBIO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -1.51. Zenas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 105,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,832,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,820,711. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $769,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,948.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

