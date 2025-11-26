FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tourmaline Oil Cut by Analyst

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 11.08%.
Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.83 per share, with a total value of C$598,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,197,742 shares in the company, valued at C$490,470,903.86. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,428. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
