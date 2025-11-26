Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 42,533 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,125,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,708.40. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

