Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.15% from the company’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of COUR opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Coursera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $354,742.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,942.59. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 81,631 shares of company stock worth $938,034 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Coursera by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 163.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

