Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $43.56 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,532,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,401.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 409,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

